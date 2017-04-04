Amber Alert cancelled for siblings, suspect remainsat large

(Photo: Mark A. Wong)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO - An Amber Alert has been canceled for two half-siblings, ages 3 and 5, who were kidnapped this morning at gunpoint by their mother’s live-in boyfriend.

It happened outside the family’s apartment in the 27600 block of Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.

Police say a “third party” who was “familiar with the family” eventually returned the children nearly 5 hours after they were first reported missing.

RELATED | Abducted Willoughby Hills children found safe, suspect still at large

They were not hurt, while the suspect, Clarence Davis, 24, remains on the run.

Decarlo Briscoe is the girl’s biological father and said it felt “amazing” to be reunited with her. He does not know Davis and did not have words for him.

“You don’t want to know what I want to say,” Briscoe said.

Police say Davis and the children’s mother, Samika Traylor, had a history of domestic problems, but never anything like what happened Tuesday.

A cable repairman was swept into it and talked to 911 when he saw the couple arguing.

“I came out of the building, of the apartment building. I saw the two having an argument,” he told a 911 operator.

Police are still not sure where the children went, though Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins said the area around East 75th Street and St Clair Avenue in Cleveland is a possibility.

“We believe they were in his custody, with Clarence Davis at the time during this period,” Chief Collins said.

Collins could not say what triggered the morning argument or why Davis, who could now face several charges, took the kids.

According to his Facebook page, the 24-year-old served in the military, worked as a security guard, and studied criminal justice.

He may still be driving his girlfriend’s car, a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with a front license plate that reads “BOB.”

Police still consider him “armed and dangerous.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV