Amherst man indicted for November bank robbery

CLEVELAND - A federal grand jury indicted Adam Carson, 34, of Amherst, on bank robbery charges, said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, in a Saturday news release.

The indictment alleges that, on or about November 21, 2016, Carson, by force, violence, and intimidation, took approximately $5,590 from the person and presence of a teller at Chemical Bank, 1977 Cooper Foster Park Road in Amherst.

The Amherst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranya Elzein.