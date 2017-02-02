Ark. state senator Rapert proposes legislation to amend U.S. Constitution's definition of marriage

Sen. Jason Rapert (Photo: THV11)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - State senator Jason Rapert has introduced a resolution in the Arkansas Senate that calls on the United States Congress to hold a convention to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

That amendment would prohibit any state constitutions or laws to define marriage as anything other than between one man and one woman.

According to Senate Joint Resolution 7, the Arkansas General Assembly would ask for a convention to propose an amendment which states:

"Nothing in this Constitution or in the constitution or laws of any state may define or be construed to define marriage except as the union of one man and one woman, and no other union shall be recognized with legal incidents thereof within the United States or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

In order for the U.S. Congress to call a convention for the amendment, at least two-thirds of the 50 states must propose the same amendment to define marriage as only between one man and one woman.

The resolution has been sent to the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

(© 2017 KTHV)