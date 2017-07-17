Ashland 12-year-old hits baby with car

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ASHLAND - A 12-year-old boy hit a 1 1/2 year-old baby with a car when he pressed the clutch in attempt to start it.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 500 block of state Route 96 Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister climbed inside their mother's car as she got ready for work. The mother told officers she had attempted to unlock her car, but couldn't, so she went inside the house to continue getting ready.

The 12-year-old boy told officers he took the car key and attempted to start the car as his sister held the baby. She came outside and set the baby on the ground to help her brother. She climbed into the passenger's seat next to him.

The boy pressed the clutch, causing the car to move, rolling over the baby who had crawled into the driveway. After striking the baby, the car continued to roll until it struck another car and came to rest.

The mother heard the baby's cries and came outside. The baby was having trouble breathing and was taken to Ashland Samaritan Hospital.

Authorities say the baby suffered numerous scratches to his arms, legs, back and face, but was reported to be OK.

No charges have been filed.

© 2017 WKYC-TV