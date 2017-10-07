WKYC
1-year-old girl dies in Ashtabula County; 'foul play' suspected

WKYC 4:00 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

Police are currently investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl in the Ashtabula County city of Conneaut.

According to the county coroner's office, the girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom suffering from cardiac arrest. She later died at Conneaut Brown Memorial Hospital. An autopsy will be performed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

"Foul play" is suspected in the young girl's death, although the coroner's office did not specify.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WKYC for further updates.

