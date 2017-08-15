2 people missing in Lake Erie: Coast Guard search underway

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio -- Coast Guard search teams are looking for two missing people in Lake Erie who were last seen on an inflatable raft 500 yards offshore in Ashtabula County.

A witness told authorities they lost sight of the people in distress as one tried swimming the raft to shore late Monday.

The Coast Guard is using a 25-foot response boat and helicopter to hunt for the missing people. The search area is Ashtabula Harbor near Overlook Drive.

Three local fire departments are assisting with boats and jet skis in the water.

Reports that the raft was found are false.

No additional details were immediately available.

