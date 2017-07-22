Ashtabula County man killed after being pinned beneath trailer

(Photo: WKYC)

MONROE TOWNSHIP - A 63-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after he ended up pinned beneath a utility trailer following a collision in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Theodore English was driving his Ford F350 pickup truck south on State Route 7 when the trailer he was hauling lost a tire. He then got out and stood next to the truck, waiting for help to arrive. Not long after, the trailer was truck by a Toyota Rav4 heading south on the same road.

The driver, 55-year-old Lorrie Duncan, had failed to move over and around the parked vehicle. He car ended up turning over and eventually came to rest in a ditch, while Theodore English was pinned beneath the trailer. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Duncan's condition is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in Monroe Township, just south of Conneaut. Authorities are still conducting an investigation.

