Ashtabula ex-deputy sheriff convicted of assault for punching man

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio sheriff's deputy has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and felony tampering charges for punching a handcuffed man in the face following the pursuit of an all-terrain vehicle.



A jury on Wednesday found former Ashtabula County sheriff's Sgt. James Truckey guilty of tampering with evidence, tampering with records, assault and dereliction of duty.



Trucker was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault after a police body camera recorded him punching Edward Dirrigl, a passenger on the ATV, last September. Dirrigl was on the ground handcuffed at the time.



Prosecutors in the northeast Ohio county said Truckey falsified a report and withheld video evidence of the assault. He was fired several weeks later.



Truckey's attorney didn't immediately return telephone messages seeking comment Thursday.

© 2017 Associated Press