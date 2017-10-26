Authorities searching near Pittsburgh for suspected Conneaut murderer Joshua Gurto

(Photo: Conneaut Police Dept.)

Authorities are searching near Pittsburgh for the man accused of raping and murdering a Conneaut 1-year-old.

Sources tell WKYC they believe Joshua David Gurto was seen at a gas station in Western Pennsylvania last night. Officials now think Gurto is somewhere in the small town of Sewickley, and are currently searching for him there.

Neither Gurto nor his alleged accomplice are currently in custody. Gurto is currently at the top of the U.S. Marshals most-wanted list after he allegedly raped and killed 13-month-old Serreniti JazzLynn-Sky Sutley weeks ago.

