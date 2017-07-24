Building families by adopting frozen embryos

(Photo: DeNatale, David)

CONNEAUT - Faith and science made for a classic case of See The Possible for a Conneaut couple.

Raymond and Angel Hogle built their family, and are raising their child from another couple’s frozen embryo.

They are embryos stored in labs that become the love of the adoptive parents' lives.

We’re talking tens of thousands of embryos waiting to be adopted.

There aren’t enough families yet opting to carry and deliver someone else’s baby *before* raising him or her as their own.

The Hogles are hoping their story will help change that.

When Angela and Raymond Hogle were married, they were so in love, and at the same time, so sad, knowing they couldn’t have children of their own.

Then Jacob Timothy Hogle changes all that.

He made his way into the world at 5 lbs 9 oz on August 4, 2015.

But Angela and Raymond chose him when he was much smaller, a microscopic embryo.

Sitting. Waiting. Frozen.

Along with 6,000 others at the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville, TN. ,

Donor embryos generally come from families that have been through in vitro fertilizations and don’t want any more babies.

The fully fertilized egg, now embryo, is then transferred to the baby’s mom-to-be.

That’s how Angela Hogle was able to carry and deliver her adopted child.

The National Embryo Donation Center’s Dr. Jeffrey Keenan explains, “They just take estrogen from anywhere from 12-20 days and then begin progesterone shots and have an embryo transfer a few days later”.

Angela Hogle says, “You wait a couple of weeks for a pregnancy test, take it, and hopefully you're pregnant”.

Angela was.

And that long time, deep seeded, longing was fulfilled.

“That motherly instinct. I just wanted to nurture and give a child a good home,” says Angela.

The little darling in a John Deere hat is the Hogle’s bonus baby blessing in boots.

“That’s his joy. He loves to go to the barn and see the baby goats and 'moo' at the cows,” says Raymond.

Little Jake is the reason the Hogles are constantly mentoring to anyone anywhere who believes they will never be parents, saying, “Yes you can! We have a child, so it's possible. The way we see it, she carried him the whole time, we are mom and dad,” says Raymond.

The National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville alone, has made 655 births possible through embryo adoption since 2003.

Still, there are an estimated 30,000 frozen embryos in the U.S. that could potentially be adopted.

Each one a potential Jacob Hogle, waiting to be born, nurtured and loved.

“In those tanks of nitrogen are so many babies that could be born to make a family," says Raymond.

“We just thank the Lord every day for this miracle," Angela adds.

It’s a powerful perspective check for parents everywhere in the ball of energy who is right before them.

“Oh yes! even the hard times, I just I love it! Because I never thought I would get a chance to go through it," says Angela.

It’s a win/win the Hogles say, for both Jake's biological parents, and for the mom and dad he has in the Hogles.

And it’s a win the Hogles say, for Jacob, who they can’t wait to see grow into the person they know God intended him to be.

© 2017 WKYC-TV