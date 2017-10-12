Coroner: Conneaut baby died from blunt force trauma to head and body

CONNEAUT - The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office says foul play is suspected in the death of a 13-month old baby who died last Saturday.

Sereniti Sutley died from blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, according to a preliminary autopsy. The manner of death has not been determined.

Detectives are interviewing the baby's 22-year-old mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend. No arrests have been made.

The mother called 911 last Saturday around 5 a.m. to report an unresponsive child. Sereniti was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

