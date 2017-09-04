Dangerously thin dog left at Ashtabula APL

(Photo: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League / Facebook)

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Do you know this dog?

Officials with the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League say the dangerously thin pooch was left outside their kennel early Sunday morning.

They're asking anybody with information about the dog’s owner to contact their office.

“She is in very poor condition,” the Ashtabula APL posted on Facebook accompanied by three photos.

The images have captured the attention of social media.

“I hope the owner is found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” one person wrote. “This is heart wrenching. What the hell is wrong with people.”

