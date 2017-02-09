Family says suspect shot by deputy was unarmed

GENEVA TOWNSHIP - It was just after 3 o’clock in the afternoon Wednesday and still light out, when deputies in Ashtabula County responded to their second call in as many weeks to a home on South Ridge Road.

On the driveway they encountered a man identified by family as 26-year-old Vincent Palmer.

Relatives say he was sober and unarmed, as he confronted a responding deputy.

According to the sheriff’s department, that deputy ordered Palmer to stop, but he did not. The deputy next used his taser gun, but witnesses say Palmer continued to approach.

A press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department said the unidentified deputy then fired warning shots at the ground before shooting at the suspect described as “an unwanted male.”

Doctors pronounced him dead at a hospital.

Though relatives do not deny there were issues of anger and mental health, they maintain that deputy could have seen that Palmer was unarmed and should have done things differently.

