Local library creates parody of 'Belle' to raise money for repairs

Henderson Library in Ashtabula County is asking for donations, but not in a conventional way.

The staff members with the help of some of its patrons created a parody of the Disney song "Belle," from the movie Beauty and the Beast to raise money for their heating and cooling system.

Watch the full video below, or by clicking here.

The original system was installed in 1972 and with age has broken down frequently causing disruptions in library services.

According to the library, a new heating and cooling system will cost about $100,000, they are hoping to raise $33,000 of that total cost.

The library is accepting donations now through October 20.

If you would like to donate, click here.

