GENEVA TOWNSHIP - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Geneva Township on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on South Ridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital and is still alive.

It is unclear at this time if the officer was an Ashtabula County Sheriff's Deputy or a Geneva Police Officer. No officers have been reported as injured, however.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene along with the county's Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigative Unit.

