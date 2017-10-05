Parts of Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary briefly placed on lockdown

Parts of Lakeside Elementary School in Ashtabula were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday.
The district says it called police after receiving a call of "serious concern" from a parent. Officers then initiated a partial lockdown of the primary and intermediate campuses. The lockdown was later lifted, and no one was hurt.
This is a developing story. Please stay for WKYC for updates.
