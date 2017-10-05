WKYC
Parts of Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary briefly placed on lockdown

October 05, 2017

Parts of Lakeside Elementary School in Ashtabula were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday.

The district says it called police after receiving a call of "serious concern" from a parent. Officers then initiated a partial lockdown of the primary and intermediate campuses. The lockdown was later lifted, and no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Please stay for WKYC for updates.

