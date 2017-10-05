Parts of Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary briefly placed on lockdown

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Parts of Lakeside Elementary School in Ashtabula were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday.

The district says it called police after receiving a call of "serious concern" from a parent. Officers then initiated a partial lockdown of the primary and intermediate campuses. The lockdown was later lifted, and no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

