Two vehicle crash leaves Poland man dead Friday afternoon

Saybrook Township, Ashtabula County -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a Poland man Friday afternoon.

Ronald A. Russo, 64, succumbed to his injuries at University Hospitals in Cleveland - injuries he sustained after his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Caravan at the intersection of State Route 45 and North Bend Rd. The Caravan was driven by Josephine N. Palmer, 48.

Palmer, a Northfield native, was traveling westbound and failed to yield at the intersection's stop sign. Thus, strinking Russo. Palmer, along with the her pair of passengers, were not injured.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors; however, the crash remains under investigation.

