VIDEO | Ashtabula County hit hard by storm damage

(Photo: Jon Adkins, WKYC)

WILLIAMSFIELD - People in Ashtabula County are still trying to make sense of all the damage after storms and a tornado barreled through Sunday.

We sent Meterologist Matt Wintz to his home county to get a look at the destruction up close. You can watch his report in the player above.

We also had our WKYC drone, "The Flying Peacock" out to survey the damage.

Just shocking damage in Williamsfield from Sunday’s EF2 Tornado. @WintzWeather and @3flyingpeacock have the story tonight on @wkyc at 6 pic.twitter.com/xYXbtubByt — Jonathan Adkins (@Producer_Jon) November 8, 2017

