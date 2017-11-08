WKYC
Close

VIDEO | Ashtabula County hit hard by storm damage

Destruction from the EF2 tornado Ashtabula

Matt Wintz, WKYC 7:15 PM. EST November 08, 2017

WILLIAMSFIELD - People in Ashtabula County are still trying to make sense of all the damage after storms and a tornado barreled through Sunday.

We sent Meterologist Matt Wintz to his home county to get a look at the destruction up close. You can watch his report in the player above.

We also had our WKYC drone, "The Flying Peacock" out to survey the damage. 

