Asst. City of Cleveland law director arrested in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO - Cleveland Heights Police say they arrested Assistant City of Cleveland law director Christopher Heltzel, 31, of Cleveland Heights, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of public intoxication, according to the police report.

The report details that he was arrested in a parking lot off Mayfield Road near Kenilworth Road while he was standing outside of his Volkswagen sedan.

Police say they received a call of a man "acting in a bizarre manner."

Police arrived to see Heltzel "flailing his arms wildly" and music playing loudly from the Volkswagen.

Police say he turned the music off when he saw police arrive and got out of the Volkswagen. The police report states he "appeared unsteady in his gait." He then identified himself and said he was an assistant prosecutor for the City of Cleveland.

(Heltzel's LinkedIn profile identifies him as an Assistant Director of Law at City of Cleveland, a position he has held since November 2016.)

Police noted that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and there was a "noticeable odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

The police report details that he was extremely antagonistic and combative, quoting case law and his extensive knowledge about criminal proceedings. He told police he did not know why they were there.

When asked if he had been drinking, he said he had been four hours ago and was just listening to the Police album and having a good time.

Heltzel was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and causing others inconvenience and disorderly conduct/voluntary intoxication.

Police took him to the police station and "booked (him) into jail with great difficulty because he continued to be antagonistic and combative," according to the report.

No date has been scheduled for Heltzel in the Cleveland Heights Municipal Court. When asked via email if the City of Cleveland would release a statement, City Spokesman Daniel Williams replied with "No."

