ATF: Reward offered in North Royalton firearms theft

firearms theft suspects (Photo: Video screengrab via ATF)

CLEVELAND - In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – the trade association for the firearms industry – announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Accurate Arms and Ammunition, a federal firearms licensee located in North Royalton, Ohio.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of $10,000, according to the release.

The ATF described the events. The release reported that at about 4:15 a.m. Dec. 27, several individuals burglarized the business, located at 6834 Bunker Road in North Royalton, Ohio, and stole seven long guns.

ATF is working with the North Royalton Police Department to investigate the incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov or visit ATF on Twitter or Facebook.