Authorities: Woman admits to burglaries against NE Ohio Amish

Sheriff. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CHARDON - Authorities say a woman confessed to burglaries against the Amish in northeast Ohio after detectives arrested her and found jars of loose change, cash and other items in her vehicle.



The Geauga County Sheriff's Office says detectives stopped the vehicle last week after a burglary victim in Portage County reported the license plate information.

Investigators say 39-year-old Lisa Bishop confessed to burglaries in Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties but didn't provide a possible motive or explain why the Amish were targeted.



At least a dozen burglaries are under investigation. One alleged victim tells WJW-TV that his wife's purses were taken from their home and his children had trouble sleeping afterward.



Bishop is charged with burglary. Chardon Municipal Court records listed no attorney for the Montville Township woman.

© 2017 Associated Press