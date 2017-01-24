Automobiles are nearly as deadly as guns for police officers

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

AKRON- Akron Police Sergeant Troy Mineard has had his fair share of close calls in the years he's spent on the road pulling people over.

"It's extremely dangerous and especially so up on the highway," Sgt. Mineard says.

He says many of the accidents could be avoided if people would pay better attention to the road.

"I think it's getting worse because it seems people are not paying attention to their driving. They're distracted by other things like cell phones," he says.

We spent just a few minutes on the side of I-77 with him and watched cars fly past. Even if they could, many never moved over, despite signs advising motorists to give space. If he wanted to, Sgt. Mineard could have given them a ticket.

"The first time that they see flashing lights to begin to slow down and it is required by the state of Ohio that you move over one lane from where the ambulance or the police officer or the fire truck is parked," he said.

And if you're ever in a highway accident and your car is able to move, get it off the road as quickly as possible.

"For each minute you're there, you increase the chance of a secondary accident and if you're out there 40-45 minutes it's almost assured there will be a secondary accident," he said.

As for police officers, there's no doubt, their jobs are dangerous enough.

"Give us an opportunity to do what we have to do and be safe doing it," he said.

