Bad guys target 'Goode Grub,' Good wins!

Ken Hatfield, owner of Hatfield's Goode Grub in West Park. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

WEST PARK - Hatfield's Goode Grub in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, according to owner, Ken Hatfield, gets its good vibe from the customers.

“Like the turkey and the deer behind me, those were from my customers who actually came in here and donated those to go on my wall!” Hatfield laughs as he gestures to the mounted animals on the wall.

It's the 'Goode Grub' and Hatfield himself who people like.

Hatfield has been sober for 6 years now since he hit the reset button. "I got a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and I just started doing the next right thing," Hatfield says.

It all started with a Goode Grub food truck that grew to quick success.

"That is the real Hatfield family right there," Hatfield says as he points to a larger-than-life photo on the side of the truck.

"The old guy on the back, that’s actually my Uncle Tadpole," he adds.

You have to believe Tadpole would be ticked about what he saw thieves do on St. Patrick’s Day. "They broke into my truck and stole my microwave, stole my tools,” explains Hatfield.

Then they used those tools to take Hatfield’s brand new expensive generator. "I had just bought it. I just had it installed in the truck. I had only turned it on one time and had not even put gas in it,” says Hatfield.

And they did it all under “John 3:16” painted right there front and center on the truck. They ripped him off right under that shout-out to Jesus, the greatest forgiver of all time, right there ON the truck they broke into.

"The thieves even stole 25 pounds of pork out of the freezer in there. The old me would have been out there with a pitchfork and torch looking for these guys.” Hatfield laughs, “But I'm on God’s time now, not on my own time."

And wouldn't you know it, customers in this Westside community picked up where the thieves left off.

“It’s been unbelievable. I had people come in here and bring me tools and cash donations," Hatfield said and adds that a GoFundMe account quickly grew to $500.

"I'm seeing the outpouring! There is love in this neighborhood, so many families who want to see something good and when they see someone working hard and doing the next right thing, they reach out!" said Hatfield.

It turned out that most of the valuables, including the expensive generator, was recovered in a stolen UHAUL truck.

“I think the Lord is using this for good. Even the bad things can count for good," Hatfield smiles.

Fans of Hatfield and his Goode Grub set March 29th to be a cash mob at the restaurant, but now with the most valuable things recovered, Ken Hatfield wants it to be a celebration of community.

The good stuff that trumped the bad.

