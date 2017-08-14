Baldwin Wallace student injured in ropes course at campus event

(Photo: Hiram House Camp)

CHAGRIN FALLS - A Baldwin Wallace student was hospitalized following an incident during a campus event at the Hiram House camp in Chagrin Falls.

The student, who has not been identified, was participating in a rope obstacle course during a "Welcome Back Week" event when she fell and became entangled in the ropes.

Witnesses say the student "appeared lifeless" after falling.

The student was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

