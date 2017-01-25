Barberton man robbed answering Cragslist ad

Akron police cruiser (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - The Barberton man called police and two Akron residents were arrested and charged.

Police say that, about 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Barberton man, 47, was robbed after he responded to a Craigslist ad for a car. He had driven to the 1300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard to look at a 2007 Chrysler 300.

He was met at the door by a woman who asked the Barberton man to come inside while she grabbed the car keys. Once inside the apartment, though, the female locked the door and a man came from behind a curtain and showed the victim a badge.

That same man demanded that the Barberton man empty his pockets.. He emptied his pockets and gave the suspect $600 in cash.

After that, the couple unlocked the door and let the Barberton man leave.

Once out of the apartment, the Barberton man called police.

They arrived and arrested Melissa P. Coleman, 28, of Glenn Street in Akron and Tevin M. Carter, 26, of Dewitt Drive in Akron.

The couple was charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

