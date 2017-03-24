Beachwood Police: Man shot in Beachwood Place parking lot in hospital

Beachwood Place parking lot (Photo: Andrew Horansky, WKYC-TV)

Beachwood Police say Antonio Teal, 30, of South Euclid is in the hospital in stable condition following what witnesses described as a gunfight in the Beachwood Place parking lot.

Witnesses say the shooting involved "4-5 shots" near Saks Fifth Avenue and Maggiano's and that two men were seen "running around the lot.

Beachwood Place officials are not commenting today on their latest disturbance. No word on whether more security may be added.

WKYC's Andrew Horansky reports.

