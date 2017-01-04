Bedford Police identify suspect in New Year's Day shooting

John Word (Photo: Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD, OHIO - Bedford Police have issued a murder warrant for a Cleveland man who they have identified as the suspected shooter in the Jan. 1 murder.

The warrant is for John Word, 35, of Cleveland. Police say he is the suspected shooter of Trevis Stephens at Club 2.28 at 474 Northfield Road in Bedford.

Police say Word is currently on federal parole and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately. If you have information on where he may be, please call the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

Earlier Wednesday, Bedford Police announced that they had arrested the getaway driver involved in the incident. She was identified as Clairese Murray, 35, of Cleveland and police say charges of complicity to murder for her are forthcoming.

Murray is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in Bedford Municipal Court.