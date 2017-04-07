Boy waiting for school bus struck by truck

(Photo: WKYC)

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The driver of the 2012 Dodge Ram truck failed to maintain control and drove off the roadway, striking the boy as he stood waiting for the school bus at 6:35 a.m. today, according to the report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on CR 175 north of U.S 250 in Perry Township in Ashland County.

According to the OSHP report, Richard Salyer, 28, of Polk, was heading southbound on CR 175 and failed to maintain control. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and continued on, striking the boy, 15, who was standing in his own driveway.

Troopers say Salyer struck an embankment prior to coming to final rest.

According to the OSHP report, Slayer was wearing a safety belt and had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The boy sustained incapacitating injuries and was taken to University Hospital Samaritan and later taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Troopers said the investigation continues.

