Brinkman to be arraigned Thursday for murder, kidnapping

NORTH ROYALTON - There are new details on the man at the center of a weekend murder spree that spanned two counties.

Late Wednesday afternoon, 45-year-old George Brinkman was charged in Cuyahoga County on 3 counts of aggravated murder, 3 counts of kidnapping, and 1 count of tampering with evidence.

Those are in addition to 2 murder charges filed Tuesday in Stark County.

Brinkman, a graduate of Valley Forge High School, is suspected of murdering 5 people.

They include 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, a childhood friend, and her two college-aged daughters, Taylor and Kylie.

On Wednesday, their father released a statement describing them as “beautiful, strong, intelligent women” with bright futures ahead.

The three were found dead Sunday at their home in North Royalton, placed under a sheet in the master bedroom.

Their exact cause of death has not been released.

Brinkman’s other alleged victims include Rogell and Roberta John of Lake Township, who were found dead in their bed Monday.

At one time Brinkman had allegedly dated their daughter, and even watched their home during a recent trip.

On Wednesday night, a vigil will be held for them at Stow-Monroe High School at 8:30. A vigil for Taylor and her daughters will be held at the same time outside North Royalton High School.

Detectives say they do not have a motive in the crimes.

Brinkman is scheduled to be arraigned at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning in Parma on the most recent charges filed in Cuyahoga County.

