Brooklyn police officer dragged during traffic stop

Thomas LaForce (Photo: BPD)

BROOKLYN, OHIO - Brooklyn Police report that one of their officers was dragged a shot distance during a traffic stop Friday afternoon when the driver tried to drive off.

Police arrested Thomas LaForce, 34, of Brook Park.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, a Brooklyn police officer recognized a vehicle used in a prior theft and stopped the vehicle.

When the officer approached the vehicle on foot, he immediately recognized the driver of the vehicle as the suspect in the prior theft.

The driver, identified as Thomas LaForce, refused to get out of the vehicle and when the officer tried to get him out, LaForce drove away.

The officer was dragged a short distance. The officer got back into his cruiser and followed. After a short pursuit, LaForce losy control of the car and flipped it on its side.

He was removed from the vehicle and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Police say LaForce has 2 active warrants for his arrest and a suspended driver's license. Charges are yet to be determined.

Police say LaForce has an extensive history of criminal charges including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auot theft and drug possession.

Two Brooklyn officers were treated at MetroHealth for minor injuries. Both were released and returned to work.

(© 2017 WKYC)