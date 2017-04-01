CAIR Civil Rights banquet Saturday night

CAIR-Cleveland and Northern Ohio (Photo: CAIR-Cleveland and Northern Ohio)

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - The 15th Annual Civil Rights Banquet is tonight (April 1) from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the Cleveland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, according to a news release.

It is at the Embassy Suites-Rockside on Rockside Road in Independence.

Banquet speakers include Nihad Awad, CAIR-National co-founder and executive director; Imam Johari Abdul Malik of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Virginia; and keynote speaker Dr. Daniel P. Tokaji, a constitutional scholar from The Ohio State University.

This year CAIR will honor April Stoltz, a longtime community activist, with the I-CAIR Solidarity Award.

Stoltz pioneered the “The Time for Peace” program, a program that builds friends and allies across traditional divides and breaks stereotypes, according to a news release.

CAIR is known as America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.



