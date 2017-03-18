Cannabis Career Institute holds Cleveland seminar

cannabis seminar (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Gary Maciel, the Cannabis Career Institute expert in cultivation, conducted an all-day seminar Saturday teaching budding cannabis entrepreneurs how to get started in the evolving industry.

Cannabis Career Institute specializes in teaching would-be entrepreneurs how to navigate the often-murky waters of starting up a cannabis business, according to the event statement.

CCI presents students with an objective expanse of options with step-by-step instruction on the process of starting a business.

In addition, according to the event statement, Delivery, Dispensary Management, Law, Compliance, Marketing and Advertising, Cultivation, Extracts and Cooking were all discussed in detail, providing students with many choices to fit their career goals and lifestyle.

