1 killed, 5 others hurt in Canton shootings

CANTON, Ohio -- Police are investigating a pair of Canton shootings in which one person was killed overnight.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of 14th Street NE. It was here where four people were shot, according to the Canton Repository.

Two more people were shot a few hours later in the 1000 block of Second Street NW. One of the victims here died, the Repository reports.

It’s unclear if the shootings are related.

