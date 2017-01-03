13-year-old boy stabs 12-year-old girl in Canton

CANTON - Police in Canton have taken a 13-year-old boy into custody after he allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday evening.
Officers say the stabbing took place in the 1300 block of 14th Street NW near Piper Court NW just prior to 8:00 p.m.
The 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl apparently got into a fight and the boy stabbed the girl several times in the arm and in both legs.
The girl was transported to Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The boy was arrested and may face felonious assault charges.
The names of the pair are not being released at this time.
