3 shot, 1 killed in Canton

CANTON - Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight Sunday.

According to police, three people were shot at the 1700 block of Edwards Avenue Northeast around 3:49 a.m.

Twenty-three-year-old Alton Burton was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died. Two others were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police say they aren't sure if the shooting is connected to the Skyline Terrace Apartments shooting that occurred earlier.

