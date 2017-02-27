Blaze pizza opens Canton restaurant: Here's how to eat free

Blaze Pizza employees making customized pizza for customers at the Build Your Own Pizza counter at Blaze Pizza on Dundas St E at Yonge Street in Toronto. (Photo: Vince Talotta, 2015 Toronto Star)

CANTON, Ohio -- Hungry?

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza opens its first Northeast Ohio location today in Canton.

The restaurant chain, which is co-owned by LeBron James, is known for its quick, customizable pizzas that are ready to eat just 180 seconds after ordering.

With an open-kitchen design, guests create their own personal pizzas from an array of ingredients much like sandwiches are done at Subway.

You can sink your teeth into free pizza at the new Blaze in Canton on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Here's how it works: Anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat will be given an 11-inch pizza with any toppings from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Canton eatery, which can be found at 5125 Dressler Road near Belden Village Mall, is 2,000 square feet with 53 seats inside and 22 seats on an outdoor patio.

The brand already has two Ohio locations in Columbus and Cincinnati, with plans to expand in Mentor and Toledo later this year.

There are currently 175 total Blaze restaurants in 32 states.

(© 2017 WKYC)