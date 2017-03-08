WKYC
Canton man charged in beating death of girlfriend's 3-year-old son

Associated Press , WKYC 11:32 AM. EST March 08, 2017

CANTON, Ohio -- A man accused of beating to death his girlfriend's young son last year has been indicted on murder and child endangering charges.

The Repository in Canton (http://bit.ly/2n5WYek) reports 3-year-old Owen Buggey died in October after he was taken to a medical center unconscious and covered in bruises.

A family services complaint indicated his mother initially said Owen was hurt in a playground accident but later acknowledged that the couple invented that explanation. The records say the mother said the boy was wounded in September but she didn't seek medical help because she didn't want her other children to be taken away.

An indictment was made public Tuesday in Stark County against her jailed boyfriend, 26-year-old Brent Fields. A message was left Wednesday for his public defender.

