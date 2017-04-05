Canton mom accused of cutting daughter's throats expected in court

CANTON, Ohio -- The Canton mother accused of slashing her own daughter’s throats will make her first court appearance Thursday morning.

31-year-old Nicole James-Auman will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on several charges, including attempted murder. She's expected to appear at the court hearing via video.

Auman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly attacked her children with a box cutter.

The victims, ages 7 and 10, are expected to recover.

Police say Auman called 911 to report that she had harmed her children and cut her own wrists.

She was treated and released from the hospital with “superficial cuts,” according to investigators.

Auman is now being held in the Stark County Jail.

