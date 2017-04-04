Canton mom accused of slashing children's throats

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dancer suffers complications from strep throat
-
Lyme disease spreading
-
First Weather - 4-5-2017
-
The Deal Guy: North Face At Up To 70% Off
-
Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp?
-
11 p.m. weather forecast April 4, 2017
-
Ernest Angley Update - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Changing table drug drama
-
911 audio: Willoughby Hills kidnapping
-
Local student produces film to air on Showtime
More Stories
-
Canton mom accused of slashing children's throatsApr. 5, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
3 wanted felons arrested in hunt for Amber Alert…Apr. 5, 2017, 5:49 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Ugh. Snow is on the wayFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.