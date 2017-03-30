Canton Police: 4 dead in suspected domestic shooting

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CANTON - Police tell WKYC Channel 3 that two men and two women were killed during a Thursday afternoon shooting in Canton.

Officials say they got a 911 call about the incident around 1:40 p.m.

In the 911 call, released to WKYC Channel 3 News, the caller can be heard saying he also lives at 529 Smith Avenue Northwest, where the bodies were found.

"There's 4 people that have been shot ... including a dog and nobody's moving."

The caller says the shooter is on the ground in the living room and also isn't moving.

When the call operator asks if "he's he one that dis it," the caller replies "yes ma'am... he's currently in the house too."

The operator asks "did they break in or what?" The caller responds "he was my sister's ex boyfriend or something."

Jim Hermann said his ex-wife, a woman in her 50's and her current boyfriend, lived at the home, along with his ex-wife's daughter.

Hermann was shocked and distraught when he arrived outside the home following the news. "She was my best friend... when my wife passed away four years ago, she was there." Hermann told WKYC's Hilary Golston. "My other wife left me... they took me in for a short time and they were always good to me."

Police maintained the situation was a domestic one and they have "no outstanding suspects." Canton Police Captain David Kurzinsky said, "there's no gunman on the lose."

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

Police also believe the shooter was one of the people shot and killed. A dog was also killed. However, at least two dogs and at least one cat were found alive and removed from the home.

Kurzinsky said police would hold a press conference Friday morning and release more details about a timeline and perhaps identify the victims after the coroner's office releases the name of the victims and notifies family.

WKYC Channel 3 also obtained a record of police calls to the home where the victims were found. Over the past two years, police had been out to the home for a welfare check and there was a call for "domestic trouble."

Captain Jack Angelo also said there had previously been a 911 hangup.

© 2017 WKYC-TV