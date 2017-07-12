Canton Police investigate officer-involved shooting

(Photo: Canton Police Dept.)

CANTON - The Canton Police Dept. is looking into an incident from early Wednesday morning where a police officer shot a teen suspect in the leg.

According to the department, a group of officers stopped a group of "suspicious males" near 11th St. and Worley Ave. NW. While fleeing the scene, police say one of the suspects—18-year-old Jashaun Malik Nickol—revealed a gun, causing the officers to shoot him.

Nickol was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He has since been released and is currently in the Stark County jail.

More information, such as the names of the officers involved, is not known at this time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV