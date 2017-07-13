Canton Police issue body cam footage from shooting of 18-year-old suspect

CANTON - Canton Police have released body cam footage from a police-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday.
Police responded to a call of "suspicious males" near 11th Street and Worley Avenue NW.
Eighteen-year-old Jashaun Malik Nickol fled the scene and revealed a gun as officers pursued him, leading an officer to shoot him in the leg.
Nickol was taken into custody and transported to a hospital prior to being booked into the Stark County Jail.
Details on the officers involved have not been released.
