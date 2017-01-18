WKYC
Canton Police search for GetGo thieves

WKYC 4:45 PM. EST January 18, 2017

Canton Police are searching for two males accused of stealing gas at GetGo gas station.

The incident occurred Monday, at the GetGo at 104 Raff Road SW.

According to reports, two men are accused of using another customers advantage card to activate a pump and steal gas.

The vehicle is described as a small, green truck, possibly a Ford Ranger. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330.489.3144.

(© 2017 WKYC)


