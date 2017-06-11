Canton Police search for missing 13-year-old

The Canton Police Department are searching for a missing teen.

13-year-old Skye Lynn McCockran was last seen Thursday June 8.

She left on her own with two unknown males in an unknown vehicle from her home on Cleveland Ave NW.

Skye is described as a 5'2" African American female, weight about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Canton Police, 330-649-5800

© 2017 WKYC-TV