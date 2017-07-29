Canton prepares for Hall of Fame festivities

(Photo: WKYC)

CANTON - The 31st annual pro football Hall of Fame enshrinement festival will get underway next weekend, and Canton is going over the final preparations.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys will take place Thursday, followed by the enshrinement of the Class of 2017 on Saturday. Both events will be held at the newly renovated Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

In addition, 50 hot air balloon's will get a Birdseye view of North Canton this weekend.

There will be dozens of food and beverage vendors, musical entertainment, mobile tours, and children’s activities through Sunday, July 30.

