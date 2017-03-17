Canton's Factory of Terror haunted house opens for St. Patrick's Day scares

(Photo: Factory of Terror)

CANTON, Ohio -- Halloween is more than seven months away, but that doesn’t mean the screams have been silenced.

The Factory of Terror haunted attraction in Canton is open from 8-11 p.m. Friday for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Tickets can be purchased in advance HERE.

Factory of Terror, located at 4125 Mahoning Road NE, is a three-time Guinness World Record holder for having the lengthiest walk-through horror experience.

John Eslich, who owns and operates the Factory of Terror, recently purchased Akron’s long-running Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory. When those attractions open this September, Eslich promises “more screaming, more jumping and more fun” with noticeable changes expected for the 2017 season.

His team has already started working to construct new spooky surprises inside the Schoolhouse and Lab.

“We have a lot of ideas, but I don’t think we’re ready to share those quite yet with anybody,” Eslich told WKYC back in October.

The Haunted Schoolhouse, which first opened its doors in 1974, is one of the longest-running Halloween attractions in America. 2017 marks its 44th year of fear.

