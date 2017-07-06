Former 98.1 WKDD morning host Matt Patrick stops cancer treatment

(Photo: KTRH / iHeartRadio)

HOUSTON -- Matt Patrick’s voice was a Northeast Ohio staple on Akron’s 98.1 WKDD for decades.

Now, the community is rallying behind him.

Patrick, who has spent the last few years hosting a radio show at KTRH in Houston, is battling cancer.

After taking some time off, Patrick returned to KTRH this week to announced he had exhausted all options and decided to stop receiving cancer treatments.

“That’s what we’re gonna do, but we’re gonna have fun while we’re doing it,” Patrick said on the air Wednesday morning.

His wife was there to show her support in the studio as Patrick shared his story.

“I’m going to decide that there will be no more fighting. There will be no more going back to the hospital. It’ll be up to God. Whatever God decides to do, that’s what I will do. I also understand that because of that, I have to take the high road. I have to say this is what we’re gonna do. If this works, that’s great. But if it doesn’t work, and at some point it won’t, then I’ll just say thank you for everything.”

Patrick signed off at WKDD in 2009 before making his move to Texas.

"Matt has always been a fighter," Keith Kennedy of WKDD tells WKYC. "If anybody can beat this, it's Matt. He has the prayers and support of the thousands of listeners who started their day with him on WKDD for decades."

KTRH is now asking for Patrick’s fans to send messages of well wishes to rachelestrada2@iheartmedia.com with the subject line “Well Wish For Matt.” Those messages will be shared with Patrick and his family.

Listen to Patrick's interview on KTRH where he thanked listeners for all their support:

© 2017 WKYC-TV