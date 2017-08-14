Gervasi Vineyard cancels dog events after complaint filed with health department

(Photo: JfJacobsz, Jacques Jacobsz)

CANTON - Gervasi Vineyard has canceled a pair of events that permitted people to bring their pups to its patios.

The vineyard announced on its Facebook page that its Pups on the Piazza and Pups on the Patio events have been canceled indefinitely.

According to General Manager Scott Swaldo, a public complaint was filed and the Canton City Health Department ordered all events allowing dogs on vineyard's patios to end.

"We are very disappointed and surprised to learn that this popular experience and common practice around the state must end at our venues," Swaldo said in a post on Gervasi's Facebook page.

© 2017 WKYC-TV