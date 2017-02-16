Here's how to score some free pizza

Blaze Pizza employees making customized pizza for customers at the Build Your Own Pizza counter at Blaze Pizza on Dundas St E at Yonge Street in Toronto. (Photo: Vince Talotta, 2015 Toronto Star)

CANTON - Yum!

If you're a pizza fan living in or near Canton, February 28 could be your lucky day.

Blaze Pizza will offer free 11-inch pizzas to anyone who likes the company on one of its social media channels--including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The deal runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar LeBron James is an investor in the company, which allows customers to create their own pies.

The store's official opening day is February 27.

(© 2017 WKYC)