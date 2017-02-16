WKYC
Here's how to score some free pizza

WKYC 9:43 AM. EST February 16, 2017

CANTON - Yum! 

If you're a pizza fan living in or near Canton, February 28 could be your lucky day.

Blaze Pizza will offer free 11-inch pizzas to anyone who likes the company on one of its social media channels--including Facebook, Instagram,  and Twitter.    

The deal runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar LeBron James is an investor in the company, which allows customers to create their own pies. 

The store's official opening day is February 27. 

 

