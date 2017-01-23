LeBron James' backed pizza chain coming to Canton

CANTON, OHIO - If LeBron James supports their pizza, it must be good.
Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is coming to Canton this spring, the brand announced Monday. The new location will open at 5125 Dressler Road near Belden Village Mall.
Blaze got its start in 2012 and is known for its concept of quick, customizable pizzas. Once pizzas are ordered, they're ready in 180 seconds.
The brand already has two Ohio locations in Columbus and Cincinnati, and announced plans for a Toledo location as well. There are currently 175 total Blaze restaurants in 32 states.
James was an original investor of Blaze in 2012, a deal that led him to drop his partnership with McDonald's.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs