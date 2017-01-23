LeBron James' backed pizza chain coming to Canton

Blaze Pizza employees making customized pizza for customers at the Build Your Own Pizza counter at Blaze Pizza on Dundas St E at Yonge Street in Toronto. (Photo: Vince Talotta, 2015 Toronto Star)

CANTON, OHIO - If LeBron James supports their pizza, it must be good.

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is coming to Canton this spring, the brand announced Monday. The new location will open at 5125 Dressler Road near Belden Village Mall.

Blaze got its start in 2012 and is known for its concept of quick, customizable pizzas. Once pizzas are ordered, they're ready in 180 seconds.

The brand already has two Ohio locations in Columbus and Cincinnati, and announced plans for a Toledo location as well. There are currently 175 total Blaze restaurants in 32 states.

James was an original investor of Blaze in 2012, a deal that led him to drop his partnership with McDonald's.

